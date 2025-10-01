Mother, Six Children Martyred By IOF; Gaza Toll Exceeds 66000

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation continues its genocidal war and starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, claiming dozens and injuring hundreds on a daily basis.

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] bombed a home west of Deir Al-Balah, committing a massacre that left a mother and her six children martyred.

In a separate incident, six other citizens were martyred and several wounded after the IOF targeted aid distribution centers in the central Gaza Strip once again.

Fifty Palestinians, most of them starving civilians in central Gaza, have been reportedly martyred since dawn on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 42 martyrs and 190 injuries arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Ministry’s daily report confirmed that the total number of martyrs since the start of “Israel’s” war of genocide on October 7, 2023, has reached 66,097, with 168,536 others injured.

Since the collapse of the ceasefire on March 18, "Israel" has claimed lives of 13,229 Palestinians and injured 56,495 others.

The Ministry also reported that the IOF martyred five Palestinians and injured 56 others while they waited to receive humanitarian aid at allocated sites. This brings the total death toll arising from aid massacres to 2,576 martyrs and 18,873 injuries.

Meanwhile, 453 Palestinians have been starved to death, including 150 children, as a result of the suffocating and fatal "Israeli" siege on the Gaza Strip, which has blocked the entry of essentials needed to counter the lethal impact of malnutrition that has infested the Palestinian territory.