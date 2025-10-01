Nearly Half of US Voters Accuse “Israel” of Deliberate Civilian Attacks in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Forty percent of registered US voters think "Israel" is intentionally targeting civilians in its war on Gaza, according to a national poll published Tuesday.

When asked if "Israel" was taking enough precautions to avoid civilian casualties, 62% said they were not, with just 25% saying "Israel" was taking enough precautions.

More than half of registered US voters disapprove of "Israel’s" war, and 59% said they believe that "Israel" should stop its aggression even if Hamas has not been fully "eliminated". Only 27% said the aggression should continue.

When asked if "Israel's" aggression should stop even "if not all 'Israeli' captives have been released", 58% agreed, with 30% saying they should continue.

The Siena National poll, which surveyed 1, 313 adults across the country from 22 to 27 September, shows that 56% of those surveyed disapprove of the "Israeli"-Palestinian conflict, with 40% strongly disapproving and 15% somewhat disapproving.

More than a third of voters [36%] approved of the "Israeli"-Palestinian conflict, with 18% strongly approving and 19% somewhat disapproving.

Overall, 36% of those surveyed sympathized either strongly or somewhat with Palestinians, with 35% sympathizing strongly or somewhat with "Israelis", and 19% saying they sympathized equally.

Eight percent of those surveyed abstained from voting on the issue.

Women were more likely than men to disapprove of the war, with 59% of women disapproving compared to 51% of men. In comparison, 42% of men approved, compared to less than a third of women [32%].

"Israel's" war on Gaza has claimed almost 70,000 people - mainly women and children in the last two years, with other estimates putting the number claimed much higher.

Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to be pro-Palestine

Those disapproving of the war tend to skew younger – and this has been reflected in the pro-Palestine protests on campuses across the country.

At least 73% of those aged 18 to 29 disapprove of "Israel's" war on Gaza, compared to 63% aged 30 to 44, 48% of those aged 45 to 64, and 49% of those who are 65 and older.

Only 5% of 18 to 29-year-olds strongly approve of the war, compared to 8% of 30 to 44-year-olds, and 25% of people aged 45 and above.

The polls also showed a significant racial bias regarding "Israel's" actions against Palestinians.

The majority of black people [78%] and Latinos [77%] polled opposed the war, with 59% of both communities opposing the war. Only 15% of Black people and 17% of Latinos approved the war, with five and nine% approving it, respectively.

These statistics were in sharp contrast to white people polled, with less than half of white people disapproving of the war [48%] and another 44% approving of the war, near parity. Eight percent of people chose not to cast a vote either way.

At least 58% of those who did not identify themselves as black, Latino, or white disapproved of the war, in comparison to 30% who did.

Overall, the results show that people who were not white were more likely to empathize with the Palestinians with 71% of non-white people disapproving of "Israel's" war on Gaza, compared to 48% of white people.

In addition, only 20% of non-white people approved of the war.

Having a college degree was also likely to sway those polled about "Israel's" war on Gaza. 64% of those with a BA were likely to disapprove of the conflict, versus 51% of those who didn’t have one. The data was more on a par for those approving the conflict, with 32% of those with a BA and 39% without a BA approving the war.

The link between education and race showed surprising results – while there were significant differences between college-educated and non-educated white folks on "Israel's" war, the data for non-white people showed greater parity whether one was educated or not.