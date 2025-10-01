Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Islamic Jihad: Trump-Netanyahu Gaza Plan Meant to Prolong Aggression

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, has categorically denounced US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza, characterizing it as a “formula for perpetuating the "Israeli" aggression against the Palestinian nation.”

In a statement released on Monday, Al-Nakhalah emphasized that the proposal, which Trump presented at the White House alongside "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, completely reflects the occupying "Tel Aviv's" vision.

“'Israel' aims to enforce, with the support of the United States, what it could not accomplish through military action. Consequently, we view the US-'Israeli' declaration as a catalyst for escalating conflict in the region,” the Islamic Jihad chief stated.

On Monday, Trump said "we're beyond very close" following the announcement of his plan, which entails an immediate cessation of all means of aggression in Gaza, and referred to Monday as a "historic day for peace."

He elaborated on the so-called peace plan that he had introduced to the Muslim and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump stated that the proposal includes the release of all "Israeli" captives within a 48-hour timeframe, the demilitarization of Gaza, and a gradual withdrawal of "Israeli" troops from Gaza.

The procedure will be supervised by a so-called “Board of Peace” led by leaders from the Arab world, "Israel", and the United States.

A source close to Hamas says the movement wants to amend some clauses of the Trump plan, including disarmament.