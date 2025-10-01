Iran’s Preparations for the Next War with “Israel”

By Mohamad Hammoud

A Region on Edge

The Middle East is once again bracing for the possibility of a wider war, with Iran steadily preparing for a confrontation that could involve not only “Israel” but also the United States. The June 2025 war, which lasted just twelve days, exposed Iran’s vulnerabilities as “Israel” launched surprise strikes on nuclear facilities and assassinated key scientists. Yet it also gave Tehran’s military and intelligence services invaluable lessons. Since then, Iran has shifted from a reactive to a proactive posture, with analysts warning that the balance of power is tilting. Tehran is now more determined and better equipped to confront “Israel” on multiple fronts.

From Ambush to Preparedness: Lessons from the Last War

During the 2025 war, “Israel,” backed by the United States and Western powers, carried out precision strikes on Iranian missile depots and command centers, aided by an extensive spy network inside Iran. Iranian officials later acknowledged that their intelligence vulnerabilities had been underestimated, but Tehran has since moved decisively to close those gaps. In September, the Revolutionary Guards executed Bahman Choubi Asl, identified as one of “Israel’s” most valuable assets, accused of providing Mossad with access to sensitive government databases. The move sent a clear signal: Iran is determined to seal the leaks that enabled the ambush.

Since then, Tehran has launched sweeping counterintelligence operations, dismantling infiltrated networks, exposing sabotage efforts, and overhauling its command systems. The Revolutionary Guards have restructured their intelligence apparatus, purged compromised elements, and decentralized their command structure to ensure resilience against both cyber and military attacks.

These reforms have fundamentally altered the balance of power. In any future confrontation, “Israel” will no longer be able to rely on surprise strikes. Instead, it would face a hardened Iranian defense prepared for a prolonged and costly conflict.

The Nuclear Intelligence Leak

Iran has not only sealed its own intelligence leaks but also gone on the offensive. Among the most significant developments is Tehran’s reported acquisition of sensitive information about “Israel’s” nuclear weapons program. European intelligence officials told reporters this summer that Iran gained access to technical data on warhead designs, missile integration, and nuclear storage facilities. The Wall Street Journal reported in June 2025 that such intelligence could provide Iran with “a clearer picture of both vulnerabilities and deterrence thresholds” in any future conflict.

For Tehran, this information represents more than intelligence—it is leverage. By understanding the limits and capabilities of “Israel’s” undeclared nuclear arsenal, Iran gains confidence that its own deterrence strategy, built on missiles and drones, can offset the nuclear imbalance. It also strengthens Tehran’s political narrative: that “Israel” is the real nuclear threat in the region, a claim long downplayed by the West.

The Air Defense Equation

Iran has invested heavily in protecting its skies, determined not to repeat past vulnerabilities. Since the last war, Tehran has unveiled its indigenous Bavar-373 system and reportedly deployed Russian S-400s and Chinese HQ-9B defenses, alongside radar and missile-tracking technology designed to counter stealth aircraft. DefenseMirror reported in July that these systems are being positioned around nuclear and military sites, marking a significant boost in interception capability. Open-source intelligence indicates Iran is building a layered air defense shield stretching from the Gulf to its western borders.

Combined with expanded cyber capabilities—including recent breaches of “Israeli” water utilities and financial institutions reported by Al Jazeera—Iran aims to deny “Israel” uncontested skies and turn any future war into a protracted missile-and-drone campaign rather than a swift, one-sided strike.

The Drone Revolution

Another factor reshaping the battlefield is Iran’s drone program, which has rapidly become a global model. The Wall Street Journal reported this summer that militaries from Europe to Asia are now racing to copy Iran’s Shahed drones, describing them as low-cost, easily assembled systems capable of overwhelming sophisticated air defenses. These drones have been exported to Russia, deployed in Ukraine and reverse-engineered by militaries from Africa to Asia.

By manufacturing hundreds of drones for the price of a single missile, Iran can saturate enemy air defenses, forcing “Israel” to expend expensive interceptors or leave some targets exposed. “It’s the Walmart model of warfare”, a US military official told the Journal. American and European defense firms are developing counter-drone systems, but as the report noted, the economics favor the attacker: cheap mass production versus costly interception.

The Expectations Ahead

What, then, can be expected if war breaks out again? First, it will be deadlier and less predictable than the 2025 confrontation. Iran’s improved drone and missile arsenals, coupled with stronger air defenses and critical nuclear intelligence, will make it a more formidable opponent. Second, “Israel” will face pressure unlike before. A war fought across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Gaza and even the Red Sea would stretch its military resources thin. Finally, US involvement is almost inevitable. Washington has pledged repeatedly to defend “Israel”, and with American forces stationed across the region, any Iranian strike could quickly drag the United States into direct confrontation.

For now, both Tehran and Tel Aviv are preparing rather than initiating. But the trajectory is clear: Iran no longer fears being caught off guard. It is readying itself for a conflict it believes is inevitable—one in which the balance of power may ultimately tilt in its favor.