Iran Slams ’Israel’ for Genocide, Blasts Western Backing

By Staff, Agencies

Ali Bahreini, the ambassador and permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, delivered an address to the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 29.

The session was held to discuss the presentation of the High Commissioner’s report on the implementation of Human Rights Council resolution 31/36, which concerns the investigation into the implications of “Israeli” settlements on the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of the Palestinian people throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In his statement, Bahreini welcomed the update of the High Commissioner’s database and particularly praised the work of the Commission of Inquiry [COI].

He emphasized the Commission’s reaffirmation that genocide is taking place—an alarming conclusion that Iran had previously warned about months earlier.

Bahreini highlighted the COI’s determination of dolus specialis—the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group—as evidenced by patterns of conduct and explicit statements by “Israeli” officials.

He described this as a matter of utmost legal gravity under the Genocide Convention.

He further reminded the Council that all States Parties bear an erga omnes obligation to prevent and punish genocide and to refrain from aiding or assisting in its commission.

He noted that the prohibition of genocide is a peremptory norm of international law, which no State may disregard.

Condemning the genocide categorically, Bahreini also denounced any western complicity—whether political, military, economic, or otherwise—in these acts.

He expressed Iran’s full endorsement of the findings of the Special Rapporteur and called for the immediate adoption of comprehensive sanctions against the “Israeli” occupation entity.

Concluding his statement, Bahreini affirmed that genocide cannot be erased by silence and vowed that their “voice of justice shall endure.”