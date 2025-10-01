Report: US War Secretary “in Panic Mode” After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is reportedly in a state of severe anxiety following the assassination of conservative activist and media figure Charlie Kirk, sources told The Independence.

Insiders described Hegseth’s mental state as “manic” and “paranoid,” saying he has become “obsessed” with personal security and increasingly volatile in his behavior. “There’s a manic quality about him… which is really saying something,” one source noted.

Following Kirk’s killing earlier this month in Utah, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has reportedly reassigned personnel to guard Hegseth’s properties in Minnesota, Tennessee and Washington, DC. Staffers say he is “crawling out of his skin” and issuing erratic orders.

One of his most controversial moves was summoning all generals above one-star rank to an emergency meeting in Virginia—regardless of their overseas deployments. Officially billed as a discussion of “military standards and the warrior ethos,” the meeting has sparked fears that it could signal internal turmoil or sweeping personnel changes within the Pentagon.

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling warned that the decision “could create unnecessary vulnerabilities” by pulling senior commanders away from active operations.

At the same time, Hegseth has introduced sweeping restrictions on press access to the Pentagon, requiring prior approval before reporters can publish any material gathered inside. The Pentagon Press Association condemned the move as “a direct attack on the freedom of the press”.

Hegseth, who has long had a strained relationship with the media, defended the rules, posting on social media: “The press does not run the Pentagon—the people do”.

The developments come amid growing unease within Washington about Hegseth’s temperament and leadership style, with some insiders expressing concern over his “unstable” demeanor.

Meanwhile, new revelations about Charlie Kirk’s final weeks have added to the political tension. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during a live campus event at Utah Valley University.

Reports by The Grayzone allege that Kirk had been “frightened” by pro-“Israeli” forces prior to his death, after refusing offers of money from “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He had also voiced strong opposition to US involvement in “Israel’s” war on Iran.

In a May 1, 2025 episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he questioned US intelligence claims about Iran’s nuclear program, saying:

“Why are we trusting our intel agencies so quickly? We’ve only been in charge for a hundred days… Have they ever actually been correct about anything?”

The Department of War has not responded to requests for comment.