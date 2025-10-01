Please Wait...

Munich Blast Sparks Major Police Op., Suspected Bombing and Suicide
4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A massive law enforcement and rescue operation is underway in northern Munich after multiple explosions and a fire tore through a residential building early Wednesday, October 1, according to the Munich Police and Deutsche Welle.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the Lerchenau district, where a multi-family house caught fire following a suspected bombing. Police, fire crews, and emergency medical teams have cordoned off the area, urging residents and motorists to avoid the vicinity. Local schools in the area have also been closed as a precaution.

Preliminary findings suggest a man planted an explosive device in his parents’ home, set the building on fire, and then took his own life. At least one other person was found with gunshot wounds, investigators reported.

Police emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the incident is not connected to Oktoberfest festivities taking place elsewhere in the city.

Forensic teams continue to collect evidence as investigators work to determine the full circumstances and possible motives behind the explosion. Official statements on the progress of the investigation are expected later today.

