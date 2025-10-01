Hungary Warns Poland Against ‘Dangerous’ Pro-Ukraine War Rhetoric

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, for suggesting that the European Union is effectively “at war” with Russia, calling the comments reckless and dangerous for Europe’s security.

“Dear Donald Tusk, you may think that you are at war with Russia, but Hungary is not. Neither is the European Union,” Orban wrote on X following Tusk’s pro-Ukraine remarks at a security forum in Warsaw. “You are playing a dangerous game with the lives and security of millions of Europeans. This is very bad!” he added.

During his address, Tusk urged EU nations to stand firmly with Kiev, insisting that Europe’s future depends on Ukraine’s victory. “We must recognize that this is our war,” he said, as quoted by Poland’s TVP. “If we lose this war, the consequences will affect not only our generation but also future generations—in Poland, throughout Europe, in the United States, everywhere in the world”.

Orban, however, reaffirmed Hungary’s stance of neutrality and opposition to escalating the conflict. Unlike most EU members, Budapest has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine, instead calling for a diplomatic solution to end the war.

The Hungarian leader also reiterated that he would not allow “warmongering bureaucrats in Brussels” to drag Hungary into direct confrontation with Russia. His government has frequently sparred with Ukrainian officials on social media over issues ranging from sanctions to media restrictions.

In recent months, tensions have deepened between the two countries. In August, Hungary imposed sanctions on Ukraine’s top drone commander, Robert Brovdi, after repeated attacks on a Russian pipeline that supplies oil to Hungary. Earlier this week, Budapest blocked access to 12 Ukrainian news outlets in response to Kiev’s ban on two Hungarian media platforms.

Orban’s latest comments underline his government’s growing isolation within the EU over the bloc’s support for Ukraine, as Hungary continues to resist pressure to align with the Western consensus on confronting Russia.