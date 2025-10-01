India, Russia Kick Off Joint Military Drills

By Staff, Agencies

India and Russia have begun the 15-day ‘Indra 2025’ military exercises in the desert region of Rajasthan.

Around 250 Russian military personnel are participating alongside Indian troops in the drills, according to the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

”The joint exercises confirm the nature of the special, privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi,” the embassy said.

The maneuvers are taking place near the city of Bikaner, simulating desert conditions, the statement added.

The Indra series of exercises have been a regular feature of India-Russia military cooperation, held roughly every two years, with the two countries alternating as hosts. The previous edition took place in 2021-2022.

India and Russia have held multiple joint land, air, and sea exercises like Indra, Avia Indra, and Indra Navy. These drills enhance operational tactics, share best practices, and strengthen mutual understanding, says the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Indra Navy 2025 exercises, conducted in the Bay of Bengal in April, involved a range of activities, including communication training, maneuvering in formation, and artillery firing against sea and air targets.

Moscow and New Delhi have said the joint exercises are neither aimed at any particular country nor linked to current global tensions.

Indian and Russian defense officials hold annual meetings, alternating between Moscow and New Delhi, to discuss the progress of ongoing projects and other aspects of cooperation.

Military-technical cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi has evolved from a basic buyer-seller relationship to encompass joint research, design development, and production of sophisticated military systems.

Key collaborations include the co-development of the BrahMos cruise missile, licensed production of fighter jets and T-90 tanks, and the manufacture of AK-203 rifles in India under the 'Make in India' program.