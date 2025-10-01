Trump, Hegseth Push for Cultural Overhaul of US Military at Quantico Gathering

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a combative address to senior military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, demanding an end to diversity policies they claim weakened the armed forces.

The hastily convened meeting brought generals and admirals from across the globe after Hegseth ordered them to Washington for what he called a “course correction.”

He defended his recent purge of top commanders, warning officers unwilling to embrace the new direction to resign.

He also pledged stricter grooming and fitness standards, saying “overweight generals” symbolized decline.

Trump echoed Hegseth’s call for discipline, telling the audience: “If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room.

Of course, there goes your rank, there goes your future.” He denounced what he called “politically correct” policies and insisted that promotions would be based on merit alone.

Both men framed the effort as a fight against internal threats, with Trump likening urban unrest to a foreign invasion.

The event sparked backlash from Democrats, who accused the administration of eroding the military’s tradition of political neutrality, while governors and lawmakers condemned Trump’s language portraying Americans as enemies.

The Quantico conference highlighted the administration’s broader effort to reshape the Pentagon — including senior dismissals, new disciplinary rules, and proposals to rename it the “Department of War.”