Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump, Hegseth Push for Cultural Overhaul of US Military at Quantico Gathering

Trump, Hegseth Push for Cultural Overhaul of US Military at Quantico Gathering
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a combative address to senior military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, demanding an end to diversity policies they claim weakened the armed forces.

The hastily convened meeting brought generals and admirals from across the globe after Hegseth ordered them to Washington for what he called a “course correction.”

He defended his recent purge of top commanders, warning officers unwilling to embrace the new direction to resign.

He also pledged stricter grooming and fitness standards, saying “overweight generals” symbolized decline.

Trump echoed Hegseth’s call for discipline, telling the audience: “If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room.

Of course, there goes your rank, there goes your future.” He denounced what he called “politically correct” policies and insisted that promotions would be based on merit alone.

Both men framed the effort as a fight against internal threats, with Trump likening urban unrest to a foreign invasion.

The event sparked backlash from Democrats, who accused the administration of eroding the military’s tradition of political neutrality, while governors and lawmakers condemned Trump’s language portraying Americans as enemies.

The Quantico conference highlighted the administration’s broader effort to reshape the Pentagon — including senior dismissals, new disciplinary rules, and proposals to rename it the “Department of War.”

democratic party war secretary UnitedStates DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump, Hegseth Push for Cultural Overhaul of US Military at Quantico Gathering

Trump, Hegseth Push for Cultural Overhaul of US Military at Quantico Gathering

5 hours ago
CNN Fact Checker: Trump “Repeatedly Lied” During Speech to Military Leaders

CNN Fact Checker: Trump “Repeatedly Lied” During Speech to Military Leaders

8 hours ago
Pentagon Chief Warns: ’US Must Brace for War’

Pentagon Chief Warns: ’US Must Brace for War’

10 hours ago
Report: US War Secretary “in Panic Mode” After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Report: US War Secretary “in Panic Mode” After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

10 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-10-2025 Hour: 06:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot