Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Kim Jong Un Reaffirms DPRK-China Alliance on PRC’s 76th Anniversary

Kim Jong Un Reaffirms DPRK-China Alliance on PRC’s 76th Anniversary
folder_openKoreas access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to further strengthen ties with China, calling the DPRK-China friendship an “unshakeable alliance” that endures despite global shifts, state media reported on Wednesday.

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping marking the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Kim hailed the historic bond between the two socialist neighbors, forged through shared struggle, and said it continues to thrive as both nations pursue self-reliant prosperity.

“It is the steadfast stand of our Party and the government of the Republic to steadily develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship no matter how the international situation may change,” the message read, according to KCNA.

Kim expressed confidence in China’s future progress under Xi’s leadership and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s readiness to work closely with Beijing to safeguard regional and global stability through “strategic communication and cooperation.”

China cooperation NorthKorea Kim Jong-un

Comments

  1. Related News
Kim Jong Un Reaffirms DPRK-China Alliance on PRC’s 76th Anniversary

Kim Jong Un Reaffirms DPRK-China Alliance on PRC’s 76th Anniversary

4 hours ago
Kim Jong-Un Hints at ‘Secret Weapons’

Kim Jong-Un Hints at ‘Secret Weapons’

9 days ago
Kim Jong Un Oversees DPRK Drone Tests

Kim Jong Un Oversees DPRK Drone Tests

12 days ago
Kim Reaffirms North Korea’s “Fraternal Duty” to Support Russia

Kim Reaffirms North Korea’s “Fraternal Duty” to Support Russia

28 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-10-2025 Hour: 06:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot