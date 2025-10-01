Kim Jong Un Reaffirms DPRK-China Alliance on PRC’s 76th Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to further strengthen ties with China, calling the DPRK-China friendship an “unshakeable alliance” that endures despite global shifts, state media reported on Wednesday.

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping marking the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Kim hailed the historic bond between the two socialist neighbors, forged through shared struggle, and said it continues to thrive as both nations pursue self-reliant prosperity.

“It is the steadfast stand of our Party and the government of the Republic to steadily develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship no matter how the international situation may change,” the message read, according to KCNA.

Kim expressed confidence in China’s future progress under Xi’s leadership and reaffirmed Pyongyang’s readiness to work closely with Beijing to safeguard regional and global stability through “strategic communication and cooperation.”