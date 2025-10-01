Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

’Israel’ Paying Influencers Up to $7,000 Per Post in Online Propaganda Drive

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is funding a social media campaign that pays influencers thousands of dollars per post to boost pro-"Israel" messaging online, according to newly revealed documents.

Invoices filed under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act show that Bridge Partners, a U.S. firm contracted by "Israel’s" foreign ministry, budgeted nearly $900,000 between June and November for an “Influencer Campaign” run through Havas Media Group Germany.

The campaign, dubbed the Esther Project, enlisted 14–18 influencers to create content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Documents estimate influencers are being paid between $6,100 and $7,300 per post, with total funding covering both production and creator payments.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently underscored the importance of online messaging, urging allies to engage “our influencers” to counter criticism.

The campaign also involves Nadav Shtrauchler, a former officer in "Israel’s" military spokesperson unit. It remains unclear if it is linked to the U.S.-based Heritage Foundation’s “Project Esther,” which targets critics of "Israel."

