FSB Says It Foiled Terror Plots Across Four Russian Regions

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Wednesday it had detained five people accused of plotting mass attacks in Donetsk, Mariupol, Krasnoyarsk, and Orel. The suspects, all Russian citizens, allegedly acted under instructions received online.

In a separate case, three minors were arrested in Chelyabinsk Region for planning an attack on transport infrastructure.

The FSB said explosives components, weapons, attack plans, and “propaganda materials from Ukrainian terrorist structures” were seized.

The arrests came as part of a nationwide operation with the Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee, and National Guard.

Authorities said they disrupted 59 Telegram channels spreading “neo-Nazi and terrorist ideology” and opened nine criminal cases on charges including preparation of terrorist acts and illegal possession of explosives.

The FSB added that “preventive measures” were taken against 258 others allegedly influenced by extremist groups.

The agency has frequently reported foiling plots it links to Ukrainian intelligence since the start of the war in 2022.

Last week, it claimed to have stopped a Ukrainian car-bomb assassination attempt against a senior Russian National Guard officer in Lugansk.