Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

41 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza

41 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A correspondent in Gaza reported that at least 41 Palestinians have been martyred since Wednesday morning amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Early Wednesday, seven people were killed and others injured when an "Israeli" airstrike struck a house in the al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.

Another six were killed and several injured when airstrikes hit al-Falah School in al-Zaytoun, which was sheltering displaced families.

One more Palestinian was martyred, and civil defense personnel were wounded while assisting the injured.

Additional strikes targeted al-Shati Refugee Camp in western Gaza City and the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in the east.

"Israeli" forces also reportedly set fire to buildings near the Islamic University in southwest Gaza City and dropped bombs near al-Jarjawi School.

Palestine zionist entity gaza genocide martyres

Comments

  1. Related News
41 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza

41 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza

2 hours ago
Islamic Jihad: Trump-Netanyahu Gaza Plan Meant to Prolong Aggression

Islamic Jihad: Trump-Netanyahu Gaza Plan Meant to Prolong Aggression

11 hours ago
Mother, Six Children Martyred By IOF; Gaza Toll Exceeds 66000

Mother, Six Children Martyred By IOF; Gaza Toll Exceeds 66000

12 hours ago
Global Sumud Flotilla Enters High-Risk Waters as “Israel” Threatens Interception

Global Sumud Flotilla Enters High-Risk Waters as “Israel” Threatens Interception

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-10-2025 Hour: 06:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot