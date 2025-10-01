- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
41 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
A correspondent in Gaza reported that at least 41 Palestinians have been martyred since Wednesday morning amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.
Early Wednesday, seven people were killed and others injured when an "Israeli" airstrike struck a house in the al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.
Another six were killed and several injured when airstrikes hit al-Falah School in al-Zaytoun, which was sheltering displaced families.
One more Palestinian was martyred, and civil defense personnel were wounded while assisting the injured.
Additional strikes targeted al-Shati Refugee Camp in western Gaza City and the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in the east.
"Israeli" forces also reportedly set fire to buildings near the Islamic University in southwest Gaza City and dropped bombs near al-Jarjawi School.
Comments
- Related News