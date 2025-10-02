UN: 103 Civilians Martyred in Lebanon Since Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations said on Wednesday it had verified the martyrdom of 103 civilians in Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire with “Israel,” calling for renewed efforts to end the suffering and secure a durable truce.

The UN Human Rights Office stressed that more than 10 months after the agreement, violence and strikes continue to endanger civilians across southern Lebanon.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement that jet and drone strikes have continued to hit residential areas, as well as sites near UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

“Families are simply unable to make a start on rebuilding their homes and their lives, and instead are faced by the real and present danger of more strikes,” Turk said.

The UN noted that hundreds of schools, health facilities, and places of worship remain damaged or unusable, further compounding the humanitarian crisis.

The UN Human Rights Office reports 103 civilian martyrs in Lebanon since the ceasefire ended, with no civilian casualties reported from Lebanese fire into “Israel.”

The UN cited a September 21 "Israeli" drone strike in Bint Jbeil that claimed five, including three children. Türk urged independent probes into this and other possible war law violations.

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported another "Israeli" strike on the south, claiming one person and wounding five others.

The UN highlighted that more than 80,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon due to ongoing violence, while an estimated 30,000 people in northern “Israel” also remain displaced.

“At all times during the conduct of hostilities, civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected and international humanitarian law fully respected, irrespective of claims of breaches of a ceasefire,” Turk said.

He added that “good faith implementation of the ceasefire is the only path towards a durable peace, and its terms need to be respected.”

"Israel" continues to target villages in South Lebanon, the Beqaa valley, Hermel, and Baalbek, breaking the ceasefire demands and encroaching on Lebanon's sovereignty.

Even with the Lebanese Army, which was supposed to take over the South's security as part of the ceasefire demands, can't fully deploy due to "Israel's," per a UN report.