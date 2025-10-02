Another Crime, Another Martyr: “Israel” Escalates Attacks on Southern Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

In yet another blatant act of aggression, a drone strike carried out by the “Israeli” occupation targeted a civilian car in the village of Kafra, near Bint Jbeil, on Wednesday.

According to local sources, one person was martyred and at least five others were wounded in the attack.

“Israeli” military radio claimed the target was a Hezbollah fighter — a familiar narrative used to justify its continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

But for the people on the ground, this is yet another painful reminder of the daily threat they face from an enemy that respects neither borders nor civilian lives.

Despite the ongoing assaults, the people of southern Lebanon remain steadfast in their resolve. As history has shown, no amount of aggression will break their spirit or shake their commitment to defending their land and dignity.