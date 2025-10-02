Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Mass Protests Erupt After ’Israeli’ Attack On Sumud Flotilla

Mass Protests Erupt After ’Israeli’ Attack On Sumud Flotilla
folder_openEurope... access_time 40 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Mass demonstrations erupted across Arab and Western countries in response to the "Israeli" occupation’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing toward Gaza to break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

Protesters voiced solidarity with Palestine and demanded accountability for the aggression.

In Europe, thousands took to the streets in Greece, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and Italy. In Rome, Italy’s largest trade union federation announced a nationwide general strike for next Friday to protest the assault.

Demonstrators in Germany blocked the central train station, while in Geneva, Switzerland, calls were launched for mobilizations condemning the attack on the flotilla.

In London, thousands marched toward the residence of the prime minister, chanting slogans against the "Israeli" occupation.

Similar rallies took place in Canada and Argentina, where demonstrators gathered in Buenos Aires to denounce the aggression.

Turkish cities, led by Istanbul, witnessed mass demonstrations condemning the "Israeli" navy’s assault on the flotilla.

In Tunis, large crowds rallied in support of Gaza and against normalization with the occupation.

In Nouakchott, Mauritania, protesters also gathered, underscoring the widespread rejection of the attack across Arab capitals.

 

 

 

Israel Palestine Gaza zionist aggression war on gaza GlobalSumudFlotilla

Comments

  1. Related News
Mass Protests Erupt After ’Israeli’ Attack On Sumud Flotilla

Mass Protests Erupt After ’Israeli’ Attack On Sumud Flotilla

40 minutes ago
Hungary Warns Poland Against ‘Dangerous’ Pro-Ukraine War Rhetoric

Hungary Warns Poland Against ‘Dangerous’ Pro-Ukraine War Rhetoric

20 hours ago
Polish Leader: West Waging War on Russia

Polish Leader: West Waging War on Russia

one day ago
New Zealand Faces Backlash for Withholding Recognition of Palestine

New Zealand Faces Backlash for Withholding Recognition of Palestine

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-10-2025 Hour: 09:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot