Mass Protests Erupt After ’Israeli’ Attack On Sumud Flotilla

By Staff, Agencies

Mass demonstrations erupted across Arab and Western countries in response to the "Israeli" occupation’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing toward Gaza to break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

Protesters voiced solidarity with Palestine and demanded accountability for the aggression.

In Europe, thousands took to the streets in Greece, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and Italy. In Rome, Italy’s largest trade union federation announced a nationwide general strike for next Friday to protest the assault.

Demonstrators in Germany blocked the central train station, while in Geneva, Switzerland, calls were launched for mobilizations condemning the attack on the flotilla.

In London, thousands marched toward the residence of the prime minister, chanting slogans against the "Israeli" occupation.

Similar rallies took place in Canada and Argentina, where demonstrators gathered in Buenos Aires to denounce the aggression.

Turkish cities, led by Istanbul, witnessed mass demonstrations condemning the "Israeli" navy’s assault on the flotilla.

In Tunis, large crowds rallied in support of Gaza and against normalization with the occupation.

In Nouakchott, Mauritania, protesters also gathered, underscoring the widespread rejection of the attack across Arab capitals.