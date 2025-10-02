Trump: Denying Me Nobel Would ‘Insult’ The US

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suggested that denying him the Nobel Peace Prize would amount to an insult to the United States.

Speaking to top military brass in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Trump said he has repeatedly been overlooked for the award, even though he believes his record qualifies him.

The president pointed to his latest Middle East peace plan, claiming it was the eighth conflict he has helped resolve in as many months.

“We’ll have eight, eight in eight months… Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not,” he said, before adding, “They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing.”

Trump joked that the prize would likely end up going to a writer instead, insisting he wasn’t seeking personal recognition. “It’ll be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don’t want it. I want the country to get it,” he said.

The US president has claimed he had ended conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, "Israel" and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as between Pakistan and India.

Trump's Nobel push received support from the leaders of "Israel" and Cambodia earlier this year. Pakistan also nominated Trump for the prize, crediting him with diffusing its conflict with India.

However, New Delhi has refuted claims of outside involvement in brokering the ceasefire.

Tensions flared this year between Kosovo and Serbia, and between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile dam, but neither escalated into war. Meanwhile, Trump’s efforts to broker peace in Ukraine and between "Israel" and Hamas have so far failed.