Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Set to Approve Counterplan Against Snapback

Iran Set to Approve Counterplan Against Snapback
Iran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to confront the so-called snapback mechanism, which will be formally ratified at the upcoming cabinet session on Sunday, Administration Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

Spokesperson Mohajerani told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the administration and the diplomatic apparatus have made every effort to prevent activation of the snapback mechanism.

She noted that Tehran had already anticipated various scenarios in this regard. “The government had considered all possible scenarios long ago and drafted a plan, which is scheduled to be approved on Sunday,” Mohajerani said.

Outlining the details, she noted that the program will set a new configuration for administrative action, assigning each ministry and institution specific tasks and instructions.

“This approach ensures that the least possible pressure is imposed on the daily lives of the people,” she said.

The snapback mechanism, introduced under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], allows for the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions if a participant claims “significant non-performance” by Iran.

 

Iran JCPOA UnitedNations IranSanctions

Comments

