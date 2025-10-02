- Home
2 Martyred, 1 Injured in “Israeli” Drone Strike on Car in South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
An “Israeli” occupation drone targeted a car in the al-Jarmaq [Jezzine District] - Al-Khardali [Marj'youn District] area in South Lebanon on Thursday, martyring two citizens and wounding a third, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Just on Wednesday, the Ministry also reported another “Israeli” strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Kafra, martyring one person and wounding five others, some in critical condition.
In another violation today, an “Israeli” quadcopter dropped two bombs on Houla.
The “Israeli” assaults come as part of "Israel's" sustained aggression on Lebanon, carrying out repeated attacks across Lebanese territory and killing over a hundred civilians since the ceasefire in November 2024, according to the United Nations.
According to the Lebanese Army's announcement on September 18, “Israeli” violations have surpassed 4,500 as of last November.
On October 1, the United Nations stated that it had confirmed 103 civilian deaths in Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire with “Israel” and called for renewed efforts to end the suffering and secure a lasting truce.
In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that jet and drone strikes have continued to hit residential areas and sites near UN peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon.
“Families are simply unable to make a start on rebuilding their homes and their lives, and instead are faced by the real and present danger of more strikes,” Turk said.
Comments
