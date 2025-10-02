- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
IRG Vows Deadlier Response to “Israel’s” Renewed Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] declared that the enemy will receive deadlier response to its potential aggression.
In a statement on anniversary of Truthful Promise II retaliatory operation against “Israel”, the IRG said: “The Truthful Promise II was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy's aggression".
The guards also noted that the Zionist entity commits crimes amid the silence of the international community.
“The era of costless threats has passed. Any aggression will result in a regrettable response,” the statement further read.
"Every new mistake and possible aggression from the enemy will receive a heavier, more precise, and more deadly response than the True Promise II, a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to a doomed failure," continued the IRG.
Comments
- Related News