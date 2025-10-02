Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

IRG Vows Deadlier Response to “Israel’s” Renewed Aggression

IRG Vows Deadlier Response to “Israel’s” Renewed Aggression
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] declared that the enemy will receive deadlier response to its potential aggression.

In a statement on anniversary of Truthful Promise II retaliatory operation against “Israel”, the IRG said: “The Truthful Promise II was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy's aggression".

The guards also noted that the Zionist entity commits crimes amid the silence of the international community.

“The era of costless threats has passed. Any aggression will result in a regrettable response,” the statement further read.

"Every new mistake and possible aggression from the enemy will receive a heavier, more precise, and more deadly response than the True Promise II, a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to a doomed failure," continued the IRG.

Israel Iran zionist aggression IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Vows Deadlier Response to “Israel’s” Renewed Aggression

IRG Vows Deadlier Response to “Israel’s” Renewed Aggression

3 hours ago
Iran Set to Approve Counterplan Against Snapback

Iran Set to Approve Counterplan Against Snapback

5 hours ago
Larijani: Europe Wrong to Expect Iran Concessions

Larijani: Europe Wrong to Expect Iran Concessions

6 hours ago
Iran Tightens Rules On Drone Permits

Iran Tightens Rules On Drone Permits

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-10-2025 Hour: 01:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot