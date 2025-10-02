Sheikh Daamoush: We Reject Weak Lebanon, Hezbollah Firm in Refusing to Surrender Arms

By Staff

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sheikh Ali Daamoush affirmed that the enemy failed to achieve its objectives thanks to the heroic epics written by the Resistance.

He stressed that we are today in our normal course and condition, prepared for all contingencies, and will not accept a return of Lebanon to a time of weakness and easy foreign or internal violation.

Sheikh Daamoush made these remarks in a speech at a ceremony held by Hezbollah’s women’s bodies on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the two General Secretaries of Hezbollah — The Master of the Nation’s Martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the Hashemite Sayyed Hashem Safieddine— in the Sayyed al-Shuhadaa [AS] complex in the southern suburbs of Beirut under the slogan “We advance and do not swerve.”

His Eminence explained that the aim of the Zionist enemy in the 66-day war was to crush and eliminate the Resistance, but it failed to achieve that aim because of the heroic epics penned by our Resistance in confronting the enemy.

“The enemy sought during the war to penetrate the south and seize control, but the heroic stand of our Resistance prevented it. In the final days of the war the enemy felt incapacitated and entered a genuine state of attrition, which compelled it to accept a cessation of the war,” he underlined.

He added that the enemy believed that by martyring the general secretaries and the finest of our leaders and Resistance members it could demoralize us or undermine our will, determination, and strength, or break the will of our people, but it quickly realized it was deluded and weak. Our Resistance remained; its banner did not fall. Our people stood firm despite grave sacrifices and became more committed to the Resistance and more present in the field and in all key events.

Sheikh Daamoush affirmed that despite the painful loss of our leaders and the great sacrifices made by our people, we are today in our natural course and condition. Our work proceeds smoothly and at a high tempo; our health, educational, social, cultural, and media institutions operate effectively; our political presence is strong; and our Resistance capabilities and readiness are high. We refrain from advertising our capabilities and potential in the media so that ambiguity remains for the enemy, while we recover and grow stronger, more ready, and more prepared to confront challenges.

He said the Americans, the “Israeli” occupation entity, and their allies thought the Resistance had weakened and that what happened in the last war would provide an opportunity to finish off the Resistance. “They believed that through political and media decisions and pressures, continued aggressions, and the threat of a new war, they could achieve what they failed to achieve in the last war: Subduing the Resistance and forcing it to surrender and disarm. Instead, they were surprised by the firmness of the Resistance’s stance and even more surprised by our people’s attachment to the Resistance’s weapon.”

He added that Hezbollah has announced firm and decisive positions refusing to surrender its arms, and declared that anyone who confronts us will face a Karbala like Husseini battle. These positions had a major effect in unsettling the enemies, causing them to temper their advance recently, though they continue to pressure us under American supervision, keep threatening war, and collude with their domestic instruments.

Sheikh Daamoush stressed that national unity is among our constants, and coordination with the Amal Movement is strong; we cooperate and consult on everything, and this is an additional factor in Lebanon’s strength.

He affirmed that we are prepared for all contingencies, warning that here is an American “Israeli” effort to make the army a partner in the war on the Resistance, rather than a partner of the Resistance in confronting aggression and protecting Lebanon. The increased American attention these days to supporting the army is not to enable it to confront “Israeli” aggression, but to have it perform what the Americans and “Israel” desire — namely, the disarmament of the Resistance.

Sheikh Daamoush reiterated that we will not accept the army being turned into a tool armed against the Resistance, nor will we accept the army being placed against its people in service of America and “Israel”.

“We will not accept the stripping from us of our strength and one of the most important elements of Lebanon’s defense and existence in service of America and “Israel.” All attempts to make the army a partner in a war on the Resistance must be thwarted and defeated; this is the responsibility of all Lebanese, since it is in everyone’s interest that this national institution remain a strong shield to protect Lebanon, preserve its unity, stability, and civil peace,” he stressed.

He concluded by stressing that our hand is extended to all to confront such mistakes and challenges that the enemy seeks to impose on us and on our country, “because we will not accept a return of Lebanon to a time of weakness and violation from outside or inside. We will continue our path with determination and strength despite the great pressures exerted on us, our community, and our people, confident in God’s victory [and truly upon the believers is a victory].