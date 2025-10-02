- Home
Europe’s Largest Pension Fund Drops Caterpillar Over Ties to ’Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
Europe’s biggest pension fund, the Netherlands’ ABP, has divested from U.S. heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar, citing ethical concerns over the company’s supply of machinery to "Israel" during its war on Gaza.
ABP, which manages pensions for three million Dutch government and education workers, said Wednesday it sold its entire stake in the Fortune 500 firm.
“Our investment approach must ensure good returns while being socially responsible,” the fund said, adding that it exits companies that fail to meet its standards despite dialogue.
Caterpillar, the world’s largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer, has long faced criticism for its machinery being used by "Israeli" forces in occupied Palestinian territories.
The move comes amid growing boycotts and divestments against Western companies seen as supporting "Israel," including McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, and global brands such as Coca-Cola, Puma, and Zara.
The Palestinian-led BDS movement continues to push for international pressure through boycotts and sanctions.
