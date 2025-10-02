Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Two Killed in Moroccan Protests Near Agadir

Two Killed in Moroccan Protests Near Agadir
folder_openAfrica... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Two people were killed and several others injured Wednesday in Lqliaa near Agadir after Moroccan security forces opened fire on protesters, authorities said.

Police claimed they used live ammunition to stop a group attempting to seize weapons from a gendarmerie facility.

The escalation is the deadliest since anti-government protests began last weekend, led by youth group GenZ 212 calling for social justice reforms.

Security forces said live rounds were fired in self-defense after tear gas failed to disperse a group armed with knives, who also set fire to part of the compound and a vehicle.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry pledged to protect the right to protest within legal limits while avoiding provocation.

GenZ 212 has criticized the government for prioritizing stadiums for the 2030 World Cup over healthcare, education, and jobs, adopting the slogan: “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?”

protestors morrocco anti corruption PoliceBrutality

