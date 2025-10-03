Dignity Has a Side — And It Stands with Gaza, Not the Silence

By Fatima Haydar

Lebanon – History has a way of remembering those who speak up — not just when it’s easy, but when it costs something. Today, as the people of Gaza endure unspeakable horrors under relentless “Israeli” bombardment, a new kind of political courage is emerging — not from where many expected, but from Latin America and parts of Europe. Countries like Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and even Ireland, Spain and Italy are beginning to show what leadership with a conscience looks like. They are calling things by their name: apartheid, occupation, genocide.

Colombia, for instance, just expelled “Israeli” diplomats after the brutal attack on the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla — a peaceful convoy carrying aid and solidarity. Colombia’s president didn’t stop there. He called out the US and even said that Donald Trump should be in jail for backing genocide. That’s not just bold — that’s historic. And it leaves us asking the hard question: where are the Arab leaders?

Gaza Bleeds While the World Watches

For nearly a year now, “Israel” has been bombing Gaza like there are no rules, no red lines, no humanity. Thousands of people — men, women, children — have been massacred. Homes, schools, hospitals, refugee camps, bakeries, even mosques and churches — all flattened. Entire neighborhoods gone.

This isn’t war. Let’s be real — this is ethnic cleansing. And while families in Gaza dig through rubble looking for their loved ones, Washington keeps sending more bombs, more money, and more excuses. Billions in military aid. Vetoes at the UN. And the same old narrative that dares to call resistance “terrorism” while defending genocide as “self-defense”.

It’s sickening. And it’s nothing new.

The Real Axis of Dignity

What hurts most? The silence — or worse, the betrayal — from so many Arab regimes.

Once upon a time, Palestine was the central cause of the Arab world. Today? A lot of Arab regimes are busy shaking hands with the same people bombing Palestinian kids. Others just stay quiet, hiding behind weak statements or so-called “neutrality”, pretending they don’t see what the rest of the world sees in broad daylight.

But not everyone has sold their soul.

The war on Yemen might be over, but the Yemeni people haven’t gone quiet — far from it. After surviving years of siege, famine, and airstrikes, they’re still standing tall and taking action, this time in the Red Sea, targeting ships linked to the “Israeli” entity and its backers. They’ve even hit sensitive military sites deep inside occupied Palestine. They’re doing what most Arab regimes wouldn’t dare: putting their words into action, no matter the cost. That’s real solidarity.

And then there’s Lebanon. The war ended with an indirect ceasefire in 2024, but let’s be honest — the aggression never really stopped. “Israel” still flies its warplanes over our skies, still bombs the South, still acts like our borders don’t exist. But despite all this, the Resistance has stuck to the ceasefire. They’ve held their fire — not because they’re weak, but because they’re honoring an agreement. They’re showing restraint. Meanwhile, Southern families endure. They’ve seen war, loss and betrayal — and they still hold their ground, with quiet strength and trust in their Resistance. They know, like we all do: the Resistance isn’t silent. It’s patient. And when the time comes, it will speak in a language the enemy understands.

Yemenis and Lebanese know what it means to suffer. They’ve already paid a heavy price in their own countries, yet still choose to stand with Palestine. Not for headlines, not for politics — but because it’s the right thing to do. That kind of solidarity can’t be faked.

Latin America and the Reawakening of Global Conscience

What’s incredible is that the loudest, clearest voices for Palestine today are coming from thousands of miles away — Latin America. A region that knows what it’s like to survive dictatorship, foreign occupation, and colonial arrogance. When Colombia, Bolivia or Brazil speak out, it’s not for the cameras. It’s because they get it. Their history has taught them what injustice smells like. It’s not PR — it’s solidarity born from shared history.

Even in Europe, where the political cost of criticizing “Israel” can be steep, voices are rising. Ireland has led the way for years. Spain and Belgium are now calling for sanctions. Civil society is awake. Protestors are filling the streets. The ground is shifting. The silence is breaking.

The Struggle is Global — And So Is the Shame

We are witnessing two powerful things at once: the unmasking of those who have abandoned Palestine, and the rise of new global allies who refuse to be silent. The is splitting in two — not by geography, but by morality. And the lines are clearer than ever.

This isn’t just about Palestine anymore. This is about what kind of world we’re willing to live in. This is a human issue. And while Gaza bleeds, silence is betrayal. Fake neutrality is complicity. And every act of resistance — whether it’s a Yemeni drone, a Colombian president calling out genocide, or a boy in Gaza picking up a rock — it’s all part of the same global fight for dignity.

History is watching. So are the people. And so is God.