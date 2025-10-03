Iran Hails New Strategic Pact with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry has praised the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Tehran.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the ministry noted that the treaty embodies the commitment of both countries' leaders to enhance relations across various fields based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

Iran and Russia began implementing a 20-year strategic partnership treaty on Thursday, signed by Presidents Putin and Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, 2025.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the treaty signifies the “strategic choice” made by the political leadership of both nations to improve their friendly relations and collaborate on core mutual interests.

Last month, Presidents Pezeshkian and Putin met in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] summit, where they agreed to intensify efforts to fully implement the treaty.

Both leaders underscored that the treaty establishes a foundation for deeper cooperation between Tehran and Moscow across various sectors.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated that the completion of the treaty reflects the desire of both nations’ leaders to strengthen their ties in all areas of mutual interest, grounded in respect and cooperation.

The ministry called the treaty a turning point in the history of the two countries’ relations, which can help expand bilateral relations in various areas ranging from defense, energy and finance to agriculture, science, and technology.

The treaty sets a clear framework for Iran-Russia cooperation across key sectors like diplomacy, trade, energy, defense, and culture, aiming to boost ties and tackle global challenges in line with UN principles, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry further emphasized that the treaty will enhance joint efforts to maintain international peace and security and tackle emerging global threats. It stated that Iran and Russia are committed to upholding multilateralism and respecting international law.

“Iran and Russia, recognizing the essential importance of adhering to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter for global peace and security, will make every effort to nurture multilateralism and uphold international law, including by strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations such as the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” the ministry affirmed.

Iran's Parliament approved the treaty with Russia by consensus in May, following ratification by Russia’s lower house of parliament in April.

Under the treaty, both countries are dedicated to assisting one another in countering common security threats and engaging in intelligence sharing.

The agreement also specifies that should one party face aggression, the other will refrain from offering assistance to the aggressor. Despite facing heavy Western sanctions, Iran and Russia have deepened their relations across various domains as close strategic allies.