Sayyed Al-Houthi: Trump Plan Seeks to Disarm, Expel Gaza Defenders

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, condemned Washington and "Tel Aviv's" ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, warning that the US and "Israel" are jointly working to disarm the Palestinian resistance and empty Gaza of its defenders under the guise of so-called peace plans.

In a televised address, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the United States and "Israel" have rejected even symbolic recognitions of a Palestinian state by some European governments.

He warned that both powers are attempting to turn the Gaza Strip into an "open killing field" devoid of any armed or organized resistance. He linked these efforts to Trump's regional plan, which, he said, includes provisions designed to neutralize Palestinian fighters and uproot them from Gaza.

"The American and 'Israeli' sides deny the legitimacy of Palestine's recognition by some European states," Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that Trump's plan "seeks to strip Gaza of its capacity to defend itself."

The Ansarullah leader held Washington and "Tel Aviv" jointly accountable for the massacres in Gaza, describing the ongoing atrocities as "disgraceful and horrific."

"The level of 'Israeli' crimes, backed by American partnership, has reached a monstrous and terrifying degree of criminality," he declared.

According to Sayyed al-Houthi, Washington's latest statements were intended to deflect global outrage over the genocide unfolding in Gaza, where children are starved and entire neighborhoods are erased under US-"Israeli" supervision.

He noted that the cruelty of these acts has embarrassed many governments into issuing symbolic gestures, such as partial recognition of a Palestinian state, merely to express their discontent.

Sayyed al-Houthi further revealed that Trump's plan, presented to Netanyahu, included clauses fulfilling long-term "Israeli" goals, pointing out that Trump's recognition of occupied al-Quds and other prior decisions fit within a "dangerous trajectory that seeks to seize Palestinian rights and strip Gazans of self-governance and defense."

Sayyed al-Houthi hailed the Global Sumud Flotilla as a powerful symbol of international resistance, adding that efforts to break the siege on Gaza continue despite grave dangers.

He said that the Zionist entity routinely attacks humanitarian convoys, arrests activists, and seizes aid shipments, yet activists have succeeded in exposing "Israel's" crimes and drawing the world's attention to the plight of Gaza's civilians.

This latest mission, he noted, represents the 38th international attempt to break the blockade, demonstrating the unwavering commitment of activists to confront starvation policies and collective punishment.

The Yemeni resistance leader denounced the so-called "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" as a deceptive American project, stressing that Washington's attempts to appear compassionate actually serve "Israeli" interests and contribute to the suffering of Palestinians.

"This foundation is one of the tools of killing and violation," Sayyed al-Houthi said, describing it as a cover for US complicity in targeting civilians, enforcing famine, and pushing forced displacement.

He noted that international initiatives branded as humanitarian cannot substitute for true solidarity with the Palestinian resistance, arguing that exposing such deceitful measures underscores the need to sustain grassroots and armed support for Palestine.

Sayyed al-Houthi praised worldwide protests and solidarity campaigns, from Europe and Australia to Latin America, as crucial pressure points on governments complicit in the occupation.

He hailed Italian dockworkers and unions who recently blocked a fuel shipment bound for "Israel," Slovenia's ban on Netanyahu's entry, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro's call for a "Palestine Liberation Army" and the severing of ties with "Israel."

He lamented that many Arab and Muslim leaders have failed to show even a fraction of this courage, noting that Latin American voices now speak more boldly for justice than those in the region directly affected.

Reaffirming Yemen's steadfast position, Sayyed al-Houthi announced that operations in support of Gaza continue as part of what he described as "the sacred jihad and the promised victory."

He revealed that the Yemeni armed forces carried out 18 operations in the past week alone, involving missile and drone strikes on "Israeli"-linked targets, naval actions, and enforcement of navigation restrictions against ships bound for occupied ports.

Among the targeted vessels was one violating Yemen's navigation ban toward "Israel”, bringing the total number of intercepted or struck ships to 228, a figure that reflects the seriousness and impact of Yemen's position.

He said these operations disrupted the port of Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], inflicted economic losses, and asserted control over strategic maritime routes from the Red Sea to the Bab al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden, a message that resistance cannot be blockaded.

The Yemeni resistance leader reported that over 1,400 rallies and protests were held across Yemen last week, with massive million-strong demonstrations following renewed Zionist aggression.

He described these activities, including training exercises, parades, and maneuvers, as acts of faith, defiance, and moral duty, rooted in religious and human values.

"Our mobilization is connected to God," Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed. "It is jihad in His path. The only true loss lies in surrender, which brings humiliation and extermination."

Concluding his speech, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that standing with Palestine is a religious, humanitarian, and moral obligation.

He vowed that Yemen will continue all forms of support and resistance, urging Arab and Muslim nations to intensify popular and diplomatic pressure on governments that remain complicit or silent.

"Confronting aggression and standing with the Palestinian people is both a faith-based and human duty," he said. "Our solidarity will persist, stemming from our beliefs, our values, and our unwavering commitment to justice."