Iran Blasts G7’s ’Hypocrisy’ Over Nuclear Accusations

By Staff, Agencies

In a statement released on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei criticized the G7 member states for welcoming of the unlawful and unjustified action by the three European countries and the US to revive the terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran.

He said the action carried out through abuse of the JCPOA’s dispute settlement mechanism and without any legal or logical basis, amounts to their support for a measure that blatantly violates international law.

Baqaei stressed that the position taken by the G7 cannot in any way alter the illegal and unjustified nature of that action.

Recalling the "Israeli" occupation’s aggression against Iran during diplomatic talks—coordinated with the US—followed by America’s direct attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, the spokesperson rejected as false the G7’s claim that the US and three European countries pursued diplomatic solutions in good faith to avoid the snapback and achieve a lasting agreement.

He underscored that it was in fact the US which, by its unlawful and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its subsequent persistent violations of international law regarding Iran and its obstruction of the deal’s implementation, bears full responsibility for the current situation.

The three European countries, by following Washington, failing to uphold their obligations, and supporting the US and "Israel" in their aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, not only committed “material non-performance” of their JCPOA commitments, but also deliberately disregarded all of Iran’s initiatives and efforts at diplomacy, Baqaei underlined.

He further pointed to the G7 countries’ indifference toward the genocidal Zionist entity’s nuclear arsenal, describing their stance on non-proliferation as hypocritical.

The Iranian spokesman emphasized that, given their duplicitous and irresponsible conduct with respect to the rule of law and international peace and security, these seven countries lack any moral authority to lecture others.