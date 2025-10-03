Tiktok’s US Owner Vetted Rubio for Pro-‘Israel’ Loyalty

By Staff, Agencies

Hacked emails have uncovered that Oracle founder and TikTok's US owner Larry Ellison—a staunch supporter of the "Israeli" entity—has vetted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his loyalty to "Israel" as he embarks on a mission to reshape American media, including TikTok.

Ellison, a hardcore supporter of "Israel" and frequently ranked among the world’s richest individuals, is poised to lead changes at TikTok in favor of "Israel".

He is building on a burgeoning media empire that includes CBS News, CNN, Warner Brothers, and Paramount. His son, David Ellison, is reportedly at the forefront of this acquisition strategy, enlisting Free Press editor Bari Weiss to guide editorial direction.

According to Wired, the Ellison family is likened to historical titans, such as the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers, as they corner the market on attention and data in a landscape dominated by tech.

Their model is expected to be tested in what President Donald Trump has dubbed “New Gaza,” a techno-dystopian free trade zone overseen by a “Board of Peace” led by Trump and Tony Blair, Ellison's longtime ally.

Ellison has already pledged over $350 million to the Tony Blair Institute, enhancing its mission, which intertwines corporate power with tech surveillance and governance.

As Secretary of State, Rubio has been instrumental in the discussions surrounding TikTok’s US operations, following his history of denouncing the app during his Senate tenure.

The emails reveal Ellison vetted Rubio in early 2015 for his commitment to supporting “Israel”, with communication between Ellison and "Israeli" officials detailing their favorable assessment of Rubio as a potential presidential candidate.

This correspondence included discussions about Rubio’s campaign launch, with Ellison expressing confidence in Rubio’s potential as a strong ally for “Israel”.

In the months following, Ellison hosted fundraising events for Rubio and reportedly funneled $5 million to the Conservative Solutions super PAC supporting him.

Observers have noted the unusual nature of Ellison's support for a candidate positioned as a conservative, speculating on potential shared interests in immigration reform pertinent to Silicon Valley.

Leaked emails from hacker group Handala, shared via DDoSecrets, suggest deep ties between Ellison, Rubio, and “Israeli” diplomatic circles, though their authenticity is unverified.

Ellison seeks to influence media narratives on “Israel” by acquiring TikTok and controlling its content algorithms amid ongoing controversy.

This has drawn the attention of pro-“Israel” advocates who assert that social media significantly impacts American sentiment towards “Israel”.

Notably, “Israeli” so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of harnessing social media as a strategic weapon in contemporary discourse, indicating a clear alignment with Ellison’s media ambitions.

As the Ellison family consolidates media assets and increases its influence over platforms like TikTok, the implications for US media and the narrative regarding “Israel” remain to be seen.

Speaking at a closed-door meeting with US influencers at “Israel’s” Consulate General in New York last week, Netanyahu was filmed describing social media as “the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US.”

Netanyahu singled out TikTok as “the most important purchase going on right now,” claiming that whoever controls this Chinese app will wield “consequential” influence.

He also claimed that gaining influence over TikTok and X would allow "Israel" to “get a lot.”

Netanyahu’s remarks followed Trump’s order approving TikTok’s US transfer to a consortium including Oracle, Michael Dell, and Rupert Murdoch.

Concerns have since mounted that Ellison could ensure the platform’s power is exploited to advance "Israel's" coordinated propaganda efforts.

The move comes as "Israel" faces mounting isolation over its genocidal war on Gaza, where more than 66,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been martyred since October 2023.