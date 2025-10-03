Qalibaf: Hezbollah Rising as A Regional Force

By Staff, Agencies

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said that the Hezbollah movement is alive and is getting stronger and stronger despite what the ill-wishers wish to see.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on Thursday.

In his address, Qalibaf said that as the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini once said that the previous Shah regime was a puppet government in the hands of the "Israeli" entity and America while the Islamic Revolution upturned the situation.

"Hezbollah is alive and growing stronger on a daily basis. Thinking that the resistance movement has weakened is a mistake. Today, ‘Israel’ is afraid of the power of Hezbollah and the resistance in Lebanon, and efforts to disarm these movements will be fruitless," the Iranian speaker added.

“Cooperation and solidarity among Islamic nations empowers the Resistance Front,” Qalibaf said, adding that “normalization plans such as the Abraham Accords have not and nor will it be able to stop the resistance.”