Philippines Ends Quake Rescue Efforts, Focus Shifts to 20k Displaced Survivors

By Staff, Agencies

Philippine authorities have officially concluded search and rescue operations in the quake-stricken province of Cebu, shifting their focus to aiding the tens of thousands displaced by the country’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

Officials announced on Thursday that rescue efforts were wrapped up after confirming that the current death toll of 72 was unlikely to rise, as all missing persons had been accounted for. The 6.9-magnitude quake, which struck waters off Cebu’s central island late Tuesday, has left more than 20,000 people homeless and over 300 injured.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the devastated city of Bogo — home to roughly 90,000 residents and among the worst-hit areas — to oversee relief operations and reassure evacuees. He acknowledged that efforts were being slowed by extensive infrastructure damage, including to evacuation centers.

“We are having some difficulty because we have nowhere to put the displaced families — we’re unsure of the integrity of the evacuation centers,” Marcos told reporters. “We will make sure there is food supply, water supply, and electricity — a generation set if needed. Whatever the people need, we will make sure we can provide”.

Most of the fatalities were caused by collapsing buildings and homes, either during the quake itself or from subsequent landslides triggered by unstable terrain. Heavy rainfall and widespread power outages further hindered rescue operations in the hours that followed.

The government has since mobilized emergency supplies, including tents, medical aid, and portable generators, while local officials work to assess structural damage and begin recovery planning.

The Philippines, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — a vast arc of seismic and volcanic activity stretching from South America to the Russian Far East — experiences more than 800 earthquakes each year. But this week’s disaster stands out for its scale and human toll, reviving memories of past calamities and reinforcing the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters.