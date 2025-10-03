Venezuela Holds Military Drills Amid Rising US Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces [FANB] and the Bolivarian Militia will conduct an organizational military drill on Saturday, aimed at strengthening territorial defense and reinforcing the country’s sovereignty.

After meeting the Superior General Staff, Maduro said the exercise will test defense structures, focusing on command, leadership, and communication—not weapons deployment.

The operation will mobilize FANB’s national and regional commands, 335 Integral Defense Areas, more than 5,300 Militia Community Units, and over 15,000 Popular Defense Bases.

Maduro framed the drill as part of Venezuela’s effort to consolidate what he described as “military people’s power,” declaring, “Because Venezuela is respected.”

The exercise comes amid rising tensions after Caracas accused the US of illegally flying over five fighter jets near Venezuelan territory, just 75 km off the coast near Maiquetía.

Calling it a deliberate provocation, Padrino warned Washington: “Don’t make the mistake of attacking Venezuela. Think carefully and understand our national spirit.”

The Maduro government condemned the incident as intimidation and vowed to raise it with the the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, the International Civil Aviation Organization [ICAO], and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States [CELAC].

Venezuela called the incident a “dramatic escalation,” identifying the aircraft as advanced F-35 stealth fighters. Padrino called it “a great threat” and accused Washington of trying to destabilize Latin America.

“These actions do not intimidate us; they do not intimidate the people of Venezuela,” Padrino said, noting that FANB remains on permanent alert with its Integrated Aerospace Defense System.

In a similar vein, the Venezuelan government issued a formal statement on Thursday condemning what it called the “reckless and adventurous stance” of US Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth.

Caracas accused Washington of undermining the CELAC-recognized “zone of peace” in Latin America and warned that such military activity endangered regional stability and violated international law.

The statement reiterated that Venezuela will “fully exercise its right to defend national sovereignty,” underscoring its readiness to bring the issue before global and regional institutions.

Alongside the air incursions, Venezuelan authorities reported US warships in the Caribbean. Padrino said these moves aim to “impose force, coercion, and extortion,” escalating tensions with Washington.

Despite the buildup, Venezuelan officials affirmed their commitment to sovereignty and peace, warning they will resist any violation of their airspace or waters.