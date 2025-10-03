Iran Defense Chief: Always Be Ready to Protect Homeland

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has emphasized that people should be aware of the enemy's psychological warfare, stressing the constant preparedness of armed forces to defend the country.

Speaking on Thursday evening at the end of his visit to Turkey, Brigadier Nasirzadeh said about the achievements of his trip to Ankara that, "We exchanged views on border security and also on the threats that 'Israel' has recently created for all countries in the region. We then talked about Syria, which I think was a good trip because we had not met or exchanged views in this regard for a long time."

Regarding the closeness of the views of the Iranian and Turkish sides, he added, "The things that the two sides have in common are much greater than their differences."

Regarding the equipment brought to the region, especially from the United States, which may have caused concerns in the country and the region, the Iranian minister said, "With or without these transportations, we in the military sector must be constantly ready to defend our country."

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh added, "Other sectors in the country should not be affected by the psychological operations in question. A large part of these movements is psychological operations."

"The fact that they constantly repeat that an attack will be made, they want to put society in a dilemma. To disrupt economic stability, and this is part of their psychological warfare," he went on to say.

He advised the people to be careful of psychological warfare saying that "We must go on our lives, do our businesses, and the society should be developing. If a war is imposed on us, our duty as soldiers is to defend, and we will defend. Just as we defended in the 12-day war and the enemy was forced to cease fire."

He condemned the Zionist entity for attacking Sumud flotilla, saying that "Israel" sees no limits to criminal actions.