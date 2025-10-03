Please Wait...

“Israel” Launches Massive Strikes on South Lebanon, Sparks Fires

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” unleashed a wave of airstrikes on Lebanon Friday, breaking the November 2024 ceasefire and escalating tensions once again.

The "Israeli" air force launched massive raids targeting the Ali al-Taher region, with videos showing the extent of the bombing, which caused fires to break out in the surrounding wooded areas.

This same area has seen repeated "Israeli" aggression since the ceasefire agreement. 

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" FPV drone dropped a sound bomb close to a fisherman on the coast of al-Naqoura in the southern Lebanese border.

This comes as part of sustained "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon, with daily airstrikes and drone strikes targeting widespread parts of the country, claiming hundreds of people since November 2024: 103 civilians verified by the United Nations.

On October 2, an "Israeli" occupation drone targeted a car in the southern al-Jarmaq area of the Jezzine District, near al-Khardali, martyring two citizens and leaving a third wounded, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. 

On October 1, the Ministry also reported a separate "Israeli" strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Kafra, which martyred one person and wounded five others, including some in critical condition.

On September 29, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a water tank pickup in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, located in the Nabatieh Governorate, resulting in one martyr. 

On the same day, a Lebanese citizen was martyred in an "Israeli" drone strike that targeted an excavator in Sohmor, in the Western Beqaa region.

