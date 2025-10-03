Please Wait...

US Sends $230M to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah!

access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has approved $230 million in funding for Lebanon's security forces, sources told Reuters.

Reportedly, the conditioned aid is intended to assist Lebanese authorities in efforts to disarm Hezbollah, Lebanon’s leading Resistance party. 

Disarming the country’s foremost Resistance faction has long been a central focus of US policy in West Asia, as the resistance continues to challenge American hegemony and interests in the region.

According to a Lebanese official familiar with the decision, the package includes $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces [ISF]. The funds were released just before the end of the US fiscal year on September 30.

“For a small country like Lebanon, that’s really, really significant,” a Democratic congressional aide commented anonymously, underscoring the importance of the funding for Lebanese authorities.

A State Department spokesperson said the aid supports Lebanese forces “as they work to assert Lebanese sovereignty across the country and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the only viable framework for a durable security arrangement for both Lebanese and 'Israelis'.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has affirmed Lebanon’s full implementation of the November 27, 2024, deal, while "Israel" lags behind. On August 5, he and PM Salam tasked the LAF with drafting a plan to consolidate all weapons under state control by end-2025.

According to Reuters, a Lebanese source noted that part of the funding will allow the ISF to assume expanded internal security duties, freeing the LAF to focus on critical missions, including border oversight and protection of strategic sites.

