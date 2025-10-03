Putin Suggests Trump’s “Paper Tiger” Remark About Russia May Have Been Ironic

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that US President Donald Trump’s recent description of Russia as a “paper tiger” may have been used ironically.

Responding to a lighthearted comment by Valdai Discussion Club host Fyodor Lukyanov—who joked that Putin should send Trump an actual paper tiger as a gift—the Russian leader replied, “No, we have our own relations; we know what gifts to present each other”.

“I don’t know the context in which this [comment] was made – maybe it was made ironically,” Putin added.

Trump made the remark on his Truth Social platform in September, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In what appeared to be a shift in tone, Trump referred to Russia as a “paper tiger”, claiming it had failed to defeat Ukraine after three and a half years of war. He further argued that Kiev was “in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back,” provided that the EU and NATO maintained their support.

Contrary to the US president’s assessment, Russian forces have continued to make steady gains along the front lines. Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov reported in late September that Moscow’s troops had seized 4,700 square kilometers and 205 settlements since the beginning of the year.

“Go ahead and take on this paper tiger,” Putin quipped.