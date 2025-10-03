South Africa Slams ‘Israel’ Over Activist Detentions

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa has demanded the immediate release of activists, including at least three of its nationals, detained by "Israel" while aboard a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla left Spain a month ago with people from 44 countries aiming to challenge "Israel’s" naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave. Late Thursday, the organizers said 42 boats were “illegally intercepted” and their passengers “unlawfully abducted.”

An estimated 443 people were detained from the boats, many of whom were allegedly assaulted with water cannons by "Israeli" naval forces.

According to South Africa’s Foreign Ministry, six South Africans, including former President Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela, were on the aid mission before the interception.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He said the action “also violates an International Court of Justice [ICJ] injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.”

South Africa has long opposed "Israel’s" aggression in Palestinian territory and has filed a case at the ICJ, accusing "Israel" of committing genocide in Gaza. "Israel" has denied the allegations.

The humanitarian situation has worsened as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] advance into Gaza City in the ongoing war with Hamas. More than 66,000 Palestinians have been martyred since October 2023, and nearly the entire population has been displaced.

On Thursday, "Israel’s" Foreign Ministry wrote on X that the “Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts,” referring to the Global Sumud Flotilla, attempted to “enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade.”

The ministry said the activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were “safe and in good health” and were being transferred to "Israel", “from where they will be deported to Europe.”