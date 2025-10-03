Typhoon Bualoi Ravages Vietnam, Leaving 51 Dead and Thousands Homeless

By Staff, Agencies

Over 50 people have been killed by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam, with 14 still missing and 164 injured, according to authorities. The powerful storm tore through central provinces this week, wrecking more than 230,000 homes and submerging vast areas of farmland.

Government data released on Friday estimated economic losses at 15.9 trillion dong [$603 million], with officials warning that the situation remains fluid. Nearly 89,000 hectares of rice and other crops have been destroyed, while tens of thousands of households remain without electricity.

Bualoi made landfall earlier this week in the north-central region, battering Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces with winds reaching 133 kilometers per hour and waves up to eight meters high. Thousands of residents were evacuated from coastal and low-lying areas as four airports closed and both air and rail services were suspended.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that flooding and landslides caused by the typhoon have devastated roads, schools, and public infrastructure. Relief workers continue to search for survivors in mountainous regions that remain largely inaccessible, while state media noted that several communities are still cut off.

Vietnam’s central bank has instructed lenders to restructure or freeze loans for storm-hit businesses. Authorities pledged financial aid for families who lost their homes and livelihoods. International organizations have expressed readiness to help, though Hanoi has yet to formally request assistance.

Bualoi’s impact extended beyond Vietnam, claiming seven lives in Thailand and at least 11 in the Philippines.

The Vietnamese government has deployed thousands of soldiers, police officers, and volunteers to support relief and recovery efforts. Officials warned that further rainfall could trigger additional flooding as river levels remain dangerously high.

Bualoi ranks among the most destructive storms to strike Vietnam in recent years, hitting during an already volatile storm season for Southeast Asia.