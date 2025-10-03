Global Sumud Flotilla Detainees Launch Hunger Strike After “Israeli” Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Activists detained by “Israeli” forces after their vessels were intercepted in international waters have launched a hunger strike to protest what they described as an abduction during their humanitarian mission to Gaza.

In a statement released Friday, the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza confirmed that several detainees aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla “announced that they have entered an open-ended hunger strike from the moment of their detention”. The activists had been sailing to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge “Israel’s” blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came shortly after the “Israeli” military seized the flotilla’s final vessel, the Polish-flagged Marinette, marking the complete capture of the once 44-strong fleet. Livestream footage showed “Israeli” naval forces storming the ship, which carried a six-person crew.

Speaking via video call with flotilla organizers late Thursday, the Australian captain—who identified himself only as Cameron—said the Marinette had earlier experienced engine trouble, causing it to lag behind the main convoy. “We have a bunch of very tough Turks onboard … we’ve got a lady from Oman and myself, and we’re just going to continue in the direction,” he said, adding that the ship was “steaming toward Gaza”.

According to live tracking data, the Marinette was intercepted about 43 nautical miles [roughly 80 km] from Gaza’s territorial waters—well within international waters. Since Wednesday, the “Israeli” navy has intercepted multiple flotilla vessels, detaining around 500 activists from more than 40 countries.

Among those abducted were prominent figures such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan. The “Israeli” assault has sparked widespread protests across the world, including in Italy, Belgium, and Scotland, demanding the release of the detainees and an end to “Israel’s” blockade of Gaza.

The latest incident follows the regime’s renewed escalation since March 2, when it violated a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and sealed all Gaza border crossings, cutting off humanitarian aid and worsening the enclave’s already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The blockade has pushed the famine-linked death toll to 453 people, including 150 children.

Since October 7, 2023, “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has martyred at least 66,225 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while displacing nearly the entire population.