Khartoum Faces $130 Billion Rebuild as Residents Return to Ruined City

By Staff, Agencies

After two years under rebel control, Sudan’s capital Khartoum has been left in ruins, with key infrastructure destroyed, militias still active, and epidemics spreading. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which recently regained control of the city, estimate reconstruction could cost up to $130 billion — a sum widely seen as beyond Sudan’s reach.

The UN says more than two million people are expected to return, but experts warn conditions remain dire.

“Authorities are encouraging people to go back without providing infrastructure, safety, or guarantees of services,” said Kholood Khair of Confluence Advisory. Many returnees have come from Egypt, while families needing medical care remain abroad.

International Rescue Committee president David Miliband called the rebuilding effort “monumental,” noting that some residents are leaving Khartoum for a second time due to worsening conditions.

Looting and destruction have hit landmarks including the national museum, historic mosques, and the Corinthia hotel.

Despite cleanup efforts, corpses remain in the streets, fueling dengue and cholera outbreaks. SAF has restored only a third of the city’s water supply, while RSF drone strikes continue to target power and fuel infrastructure.