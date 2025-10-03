Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Khartoum Faces $130 Billion Rebuild as Residents Return to Ruined City

Khartoum Faces $130 Billion Rebuild as Residents Return to Ruined City
folder_openSudan access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

After two years under rebel control, Sudan’s capital Khartoum has been left in ruins, with key infrastructure destroyed, militias still active, and epidemics spreading. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which recently regained control of the city, estimate reconstruction could cost up to $130 billion — a sum widely seen as beyond Sudan’s reach.

The UN says more than two million people are expected to return, but experts warn conditions remain dire.

“Authorities are encouraging people to go back without providing infrastructure, safety, or guarantees of services,” said Kholood Khair of Confluence Advisory. Many returnees have come from Egypt, while families needing medical care remain abroad.

International Rescue Committee president David Miliband called the rebuilding effort “monumental,” noting that some residents are leaving Khartoum for a second time due to worsening conditions.

Looting and destruction have hit landmarks including the national museum, historic mosques, and the Corinthia hotel.

Despite cleanup efforts, corpses remain in the streets, fueling dengue and cholera outbreaks. SAF has restored only a third of the city’s water supply, while RSF drone strikes continue to target power and fuel infrastructure.

rebuilding militia sudan CivilWar

Comments

  1. Related News
Khartoum Faces $130 Billion Rebuild as Residents Return to Ruined City

Khartoum Faces $130 Billion Rebuild as Residents Return to Ruined City

one hour ago
Rescue Efforts Continue in Western Sudan Village Wiped Out by Landslide

Rescue Efforts Continue in Western Sudan Village Wiped Out by Landslide

one month ago
Sudan Landslide Death Toll Tops 1,000

Sudan Landslide Death Toll Tops 1,000

one month ago
Sudan Downs UAE Plane Carrying Mercenaries; Emirates Responds with Airspace Ban

Sudan Downs UAE Plane Carrying Mercenaries; Emirates Responds with Airspace Ban

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 03-10-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot