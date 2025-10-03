USC Supplied Human Cadavers for ’Israeli’ Military Training, Records Show

By Staff, Agencies

The University of Southern California (USC) has received nearly $1.1 million from the U.S. Navy since 2017 for cadavers used in military medical training, including courses for "Israeli" occupation forces (IOF), according to contracts reviewed by Annenberg Media.

Federal records show USC provided at least 89 “fresh cadaver bodies,” 32 of which were used by IOF medical teams at Los Angeles General Medical Center.

One contract, worth $225,000, remains active through 2026. Researchers found no evidence of other U.S. universities supplying cadavers for IOF training.

The Navy Trauma Training Center runs the program, where U.S. personnel complete 30 days of combat medicine training, while IOF surgical teams undergo 96 hours of intensive trauma courses.

Documents reveal IOF teams practiced on cadavers, some artificially pumped with blood to mimic battlefield conditions.

Ethicists have raised concerns over sourcing. Many bodies came from Los Angeles County’s unclaimed remains system or USC’s Anatomical Gift Program.

“Even though they’re deceased, they still deserve dignity and proper treatment,” said Thomas Champney, a body donation expert, noting that cadaver use is loosely regulated compared to organ donation.