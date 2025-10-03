Report: ’Israel’ Funding Covert US Influencer Campaign

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” is secretly funding a social media campaign in the US, paying 14–18 influencers about $7,000 per post to boost its image, Responsible Statecraft reported.

The effort, known as the “Esther Project,” is run by Washington-based Bridges Partners, operating out of a Capitol Hill rowhouse. Documents show the campaign began in July and is set to run through November.

None of the influencers have registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), raising potential legal violations. Experts note that anyone paid by a foreign government to sway US audiences is required to register.

So far, the only registered agent under the contract is Bridges Partners co-owner Uri Steinberg. Legal analysts warn the influencers themselves are also obligated to file disclosures.

The case draws parallels to a Justice Department indictment last year, when prosecutors charged two RT employees with secretly funding US influencers such as Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Benny Johnson through a Tennessee company called Tenet Media.

Those influencers claimed they were unaware of the Russian connection. Under FARA, violators must act “willfully” to face criminal penalties.