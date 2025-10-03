- Home
Moroccan Authorities Call for Dialogue as Protests Continue
By Staff, Agencies
Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said Thursday that authorities are ready for dialogue with youth movements driving nationwide protests, stressing that “a dialogue-based approach is the only path to addressing challenges,” according to Reuters.
The unrest turned deadly Wednesday night in Leqliaa, near Agadir, when protesters armed with blades and stones attacked a Royal Gendarmerie post.
After rioters stormed the facility, stole vehicles, and set parts of it ablaze, security forces opened fire, killing three people and wounding others, national media reported.
Agadir’s public prosecutor has launched a judicial probe to identify those behind the attack.
Prosecutor Abderrazak Fattah said the investigation would uphold citizens’ rights while firmly addressing threats to public safety.
