TikTok Under Siege: Billionaires, Netanyahu, and the Struggle Over Social Media

By Mohamad Hammoud

For decades, mainstream American media portrayed "Israel" as a democracy under siege and Palestinians as aggressors, shaping both US public opinion and foreign policy. That narrative is crumbling. Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X now deliver unfiltered images and voices from Gaza straight to Americans' phones, bypassing traditional gatekeepers.

CNN reported that during the Gaza wars, raw footage circulated online despite "Israel's" ban on foreign journalists. What television refused to show reached millions—and polls now reveal younger Americans increasingly sympathize with Palestinians over "Israel," a striking reversal of decades-long attitudes.

Why TikTok Matters

TikTok, with its viral short videos and global reach, allows ordinary Palestinians to broadcast their reality directly to the world. Scenes of bombed-out neighborhoods, grieving families, and overwhelmed hospitals challenge sanitized official narratives. The New York Times noted that TikTok's algorithm helped push Palestinian voices into mainstream awareness, particularly among Gen Z.

This wave of empathy alarms "Israel" and its supporters, who see the platform as a threat to the US narrative that underpins aid and diplomatic support. If public opinion shifts, so does "Israel's" shield in Washington.

Netanyahu's War for the Narrative

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been unusually candid about the stakes. At a September meeting with American influencers in New York, he declared social media is "the most important weapon…to secure our base in the US," according to Anadolu Agency. He called TikTok "the most important purchase going on right now," acknowledging that control over a social platform could directly influence US opinion. Netanyahu also made clear his intention to cultivate Elon Musk, saying, "He's not an enemy, he's a friend," as reported by TRT World.

Larry Ellison and the Push for Control

Enter Larry Ellison, billionaire co-founder of Oracle, major Republican donor, and long-time supporter of "Israel." In September, reports surfaced that he was exploring a purchase of TikTok after the US pressured ByteDance to consider divestment. Ellison, who has invested heavily in surveillance and media technologies and is close to Netanyahu, is hardly a neutral player.

Critics warn that if Ellison succeeds, TikTok could shift from amplifying marginalized voices to reinforcing pro- "Israel" messaging. NBC News reported that during the 2021 Gaza war, "Israel's" Ministry of Strategic Affairs paid influencers up to $7,000 per post. Integrating this with the "Esther Project," The Times of "Israel" and so-called Department of “Justice” filings revealed that US-based influencers were funneled up to $900,000 to post pro- "Israel" content, a few of whom registered as foreign agents, raising serious legal and ethical concerns. Buying TikTok could institutionalize this influence, moving it from covert campaigns to open control.

Musk, Censorship, and the American Double Standard

Ellison is not alone. Netanyahu has courted Elon Musk, praising him at the UN and suggesting collaboration to curb "anti-Israel" narratives online. Musk, who owns X, has faced accusations of tilting discourse through selective censorship.

The hypocrisy is stark. Washington brands TikTok a "national security threat" due to its Chinese ownership, yet appears unconcerned about a platform potentially falling into the hands of an oligarch with foreign ties. America risks turning free speech into a commodity for billionaires and allied governments.

A Foreign Government's Grip on American Speech

For years, the US warned of foreign propaganda. Now, it risks allowing one of the most influential global platforms to be shaped by a foreign state. If Ellison—or any pro- "Israel" magnate—controls TikTok, the platform where millions of young Americans first witnessed Gaza's reality could be censored or sanitized.

The Washington Post reported that during the 2023 Gaza war, the Biden administration quietly pressured Meta and TikTok to remove content sympathetic to Palestinians. Ellison's bid is part of a broader strategy to shield Americans from the consequences of US-backed wars, amplified by programs like the Esther Project.

The Stakes for Democracy

This struggle goes beyond "Israel" and Palestine. It is about whether Americans will continue to have access to unfiltered information. Generations have grown up with a one-dimensional view of the Middle East. Social media cracked that facade, and Ellison's TikTok bid is a direct attempt to glue it back together.

Silencing these voices would betray not only Palestinians but the principle of free expression central to democracy. The double standard is clear: Russian or Chinese influence sparks outrage, yet "Israel's" similar operations meet minimal scrutiny.

Conclusion: The Fight Over Truth

At its core, the battle for TikTok is a battle over truth. The technology that empowers ordinary people to bypass censors is now at risk of being co-opted by political control. Whether or not Ellison succeeds, the attempt highlights how fragile free speech has become when billionaires and foreign governments can buy platforms as easily as politicians.

If Americans value freedom, they must recognize that the fight is no longer limited to Congress or the courts—it is also on the apps in their pockets.