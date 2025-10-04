Trump Urges “Israel” To Halt Gaza Bombings After Hamas Reply

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza," US President Donald Trump said in a post on his platform Truth Social, citing an opportunity to bring back "Israeli" captives "safely and quickly."

This comes after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas responded to Trump's Gaza plan, which the US President commended as a statement that shows the group's readiness for "lasting peace."

Moreover, Trump confirmed that discussions on the contentious details are ongoing to be worked out. "This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he claimed.

Hamas announced on Friday that it had delivered its official response to the Gaza plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, following extensive consultations with its leadership bodies, other Palestinian factions, and international mediators.

In its statement, Hamas said it appreciated Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, including those of President Trump, aimed at halting the war on Gaza, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid, preventing the displacement of Palestinians, and rejecting the occupation of the Strip.

Hamas declared its approval of a framework for a captive exchange deal, agreeing to release all "Israeli" captives, both living and deceased, in line with the formula proposed by Trump, once conditions on the ground permit the process.

It confirmed its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to finalize the details.

Hamas also reiterated its acceptance of handing over the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic authority made up of independents, based on national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

The group emphasized that other aspects of Trump’s proposal concerning the long-term future of Gaza and the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people are issues that require a broader national decision.