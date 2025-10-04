“Israel” Martyrs 60+ In Gaza in 24 Hrs. As Child Amputations Surge

By Staff, Agencies

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced more than 60 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured in "Israeli" strikes in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said, “63 martyrs and 227 injured individuals have been admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.”

Media reports said 37 of the martyrs lost their lives in Gaza City, the strip’s largest city, alone.

One of the strikes conducted by the "Israeli" occupation on Friday targeted tents of displaced people inside the port of Gaza City, leaving at least five children martyred and injuring several others.

The "Israeli" entity’s bloody onslaught on the besieged strip has so far claimed more than 66,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured above 169,100 others, according to the health ministry.

Nearly 42,000 Gazans have suffered “life-changing injuries” since the start of "Israel’s" genocidal war, the World Health Organization [WHO] said in a new report.

According to the study, approximately 25% of the martyrs are children. Over 5,000 people have had amputations after being injured in "Israeli" strikes.

“Kids who have lost their limbs suffer from psychological trauma, a stigma that will stick in their brains for the rest of their lives,” according to Dr. Khamis Elessi, who specializes in neurorehabilitation and algology.

“To add more sorrow to this grim picture, the parents are forced to carry their injured kids and walk 10km [6 miles] fleeing for their lives,” he stated.